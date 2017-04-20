Oscar Isaac remembers shooting a scene with Carrie Fisher on 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' that she 'relished'

With the news that Carrie Fisher will not be appearing in “Star Wars: Episode IX,” it looks like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be the final time we see the late actress play the iconic Princess (now General) Leia.

But according to Oscar Isaac, we are going to get a fiery General Leia in the upcoming “Star Wars” movie.

Isaac talked to Business Insider while promoting his new movie “The Promise” (opening Friday) and he recalled one of his favourite scenes with Fisher in “The Last Jedi,” the follow-up to “The Force Awakens” that comes out December 15.

“It was basically my first day [on set] and we did about 25 takes total. Half of them were on me and half of them were on her,” Isaac, who plays the pilot Poe Dameron in the new “Star Wars” trilogy films, said. “I can’t give anything away but there was a scene where there was some physicality there and it was shot just over and over and over. She relished the physicality of it, let me just say. It was pretty intense. It will be funny to see what they cut together based on that.”

Lucasfilm Carrie Fisher in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

Looking back on working with Fisher on “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” Isaac said he feels “fortunate” that he “got to be in her gravitational field.”

“At every moment she would just wander over with her Coke — she was constantly drinking Coca-Cola — and find a way to undercut the situation or to cut through something to make me laugh,” Isaac said.

Fisher died in late December of last year after a heart attack. She had completed filming “The Last Jedi.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger made clear there are no plans to revive Fisher’s Leia via CGI in future “Star Wars” films.

