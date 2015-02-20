Here's everything inside the $167,000 Oscar nominee swag bag

The 87th annual Academy Awards are Sunday.
After the Oscar statuettes are handed out, don’t feel bad for the losers. They will get to go home with a gift bag worth $US167,586.76.
For the past 13 years, Distinctive Assets has put together the “Everyone Wins at the Oscars Nominee Gift Bag.”
21 gift bags will go out to the host and losing nominees in five categories including best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, and best director.
This year’s swag bag is the most expensive ever, costing nearly more than double of last year’s record-breaking $US85,000 Oscar bag.
In addition to lipgloss and lollipops, there are plenty of luxury items in this year’s gift bag ranging from a $US12,500 camping trip to unlimited Audi car rentals for a year valued at $US20,000.
A $68 6-pack of herbal tea based lollipops from Dosha Pops that will come in a 24K edible gold leaf assortment.
Nominees will also receive a certificate of adoption for a Maple Tree in Notre-Dame-Des-Bois from Rouge.
$1,200 worth of Healing Saint products from Wellness 360 including skin serum that reduces fine lines, a hair growth stimulant, protein mix, vitamins, and minerals.
A $1,548 VIP tour to a private sea salt preserve in the South of France from La Baleine Natural Mediterranean Sea Salts.
One of the strangest items on the list is a $5,000 'O-Shot' couples procedure to kickstart sex drives.
Couples can also choose from an LEO (Laser Enhanced Orgasm Shot) or Priapus Shot.
This comes from the same people who did 2013's Vampire Facelift Oscar gift. Read more about it here.
An $11,500 Italian luxury hotel package which includes a 3-night stay in a suite at Villa Armena in Tuscany, a 3-night stay at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, and a 3-night stay at the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria.
A $12,500 glamour camping trip from TerraVelo Tours which includes surfing, horseback riding, hot air balloon rides, and more.
Tweet Embed:
https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/568145656688345088#ResetYourself supplements are made with pure ingredients + #soyfree#glutenfree#GMOfree --> http://t.co/SZ3KrFrp8Ppic.twitter.com/q0dqoJXIqp
The package includes the following:
- Hair Mineral Analysis and Retest ($US1,590)
- Reset Yourself Nutritional Supplements ($US50-$US150)
- Reset Booster Cleanse ($US499)
- Floral Arrangement ($US250)
- VIP Day - customised implementation and guidance based on unique Hair Mineral Analysis results ($US3500)
- Kitchen/Pantry Detox ($US750)
- Organic Cooking Master Chef - Wellness Cooking At Home ($US1000)
- Targeted Supplements ($US500)
- Meditation Expert ($US500)
- VIP Day after 4 months: Getting HTMA Retest results and consultation/orientation based on unique test results and comparison ($US3500)
- Based on these two full day sessions, another Kitchen Detox or a session based on past 4 months and retest comparison results ($US1500)
A $20,000 gift certificate from Enigma Life to have the founder fly out and tell each Oscar nominee (and host) their 2015 horoscope.
Founder Olessia Kantor will also analyse recipient's dreams and teach them 'mind control techniques.' You can read more about it here.
A $US3.99 bag of gluten free, vegan popcorn from Live Love Pop.
$US8.97 worth of designer mints from XO Mints.
$US8.99 in nuts from Linwoods Health Foods.
$US8.99 in Dunkin Doughnuts coffee.
A $US12 StickerWallet that sticks to phones or smart devices.
A $US15.99 copy of New York Times best-seller 'An Invisible Thread.'
$US17 in wooden wick candles from Coal & Canary.
$US19.99 in acne treatment Coral Actives.
A $US19.99 copy of children's book 'Archibald's Next Big Thing.'
A $US23 reusable bottle from Memobottle.
$US24.99 in protein shakes from Purely Inspired.
A $US24.99 copy of 'The Kindness Diaries: One Man's Quest to Ignite Goodwill and Transform Lives Around the World.'
A $US25 edition of 'Show Me the Movie: The Movie Version of Charades.'
A $US35.99 organic T-shirt from California Good Clothing.
A $US36 hand crocheted bracelet from Sashka Co.
A $US39.99 screen protector from Phantom Glass.
$US40 flip flops from Ibiza Soul.
$US45 in gluten-free cookies from Esther Easter's Treats.
$US45.94 in products from Hydroxycut.
A $US49.95 book from The Getty of British painter Joseph Mallord William Turner's paintings.
$US49.99 in clothing from Jennifer Nicole Lee's fashion line JNL Clothing.
$US50 in gourmet chocolate covered pretzels and treats from Posh Pretzels.
$US54.50 heel protectors from Starlettos.
$US56 for two 6-packs of Naked Luxery Condoms.
$US59 in dinnerware from Slimware.
$US60 to TAGS fashion boutique.
A $US75 bottle of Mezcal El Silencio.
A $US100 rechargeable sonic toothbrush from Pop Dental.
$US109.85 stationary by Australian artist Natan Ferlazzo to raise funds for wildlife conservation.
A $US109.95 activity tracker from Polar Loop.
A $US115 DermaWand to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
$US125-$US225 in Naked Undies.
$US126.95 for their own star from the International Star Registry along with hard cover copy of 'Your Place in the Cosmos, Vol. 10.'
A $US149 facial repair cream from Rejuvel.
A $US149.99 LG Tone Infinim wireless headset.
A $US149 wearable camera and app from Narrative Clip.
A $US150 'Old Hollywood' themed gift basket from Nostalgia Baskets.
A $US150 custom Sterling Silver bracelet from Lat & Lo inscribed with the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Dolby Theatre in California.
$US175-$US300 in bow ties from ZuZu Kim.
$US197 in luxury hair care products from Maaz Products.
A $US200 gift set of Oz Naturals skin care products.
A $US203 Italian made scarf and backpack from Adri & Sara.
$US250 worth of MyntSmile porcelain veneer toothpaste.
A $US249 portable Haze Vaporizer.
A $US270 watch from Slow Watches.
A $US280 private tour of Tampa, Florida's Big Cat Rescue facility along with merchandise.
A $US300 signed piece of art from Hollywood artist and photographer Ron Kennedy Roecker.
$US350 worth of locally made California products Hazel Lane.
A $US520 wellness book from Live Natural Live Well and aromatherapy massage, and consult by acupuncturist Heather Lounsbury.
$US569 in wine from BackRoad Vines.
$US672 for a year's worth of flavored, caffeinated club soda from Caffeinated Club.
$US750 in shoes from Max Martin.
An $US800 gift certificate to Candy Vixen's custom candy and dessert buffet.
A $US1000 limited-edition cassette collector's item from Crush DLX with a link to their music.
A $US1,072 gift voucher for a 7-day retreat from The Golden Door.
A $US1,200 designer bike with an automatic transmission from Martone Cycling.
$US5,000 in prints from LA artist Gunner Fox.
A $US5,000 family portrait session and a 40' X 50' framed portrait from Lifestyle Photography.
$US6,270 for a 10,000 meal donation of Halo Natural Pet Food from Freekibble.com to the shelter or rescue of the celebrity's choice along with samples of Halo food for their pet.
A $US28,000 piece of custom-designed furniture from EF+Facto.
