Here's everything inside the $167,000 Oscar nominee swag bag

Courtesy of Distinctive Assets Here’s everything from a bicycle to artwork that nominees will take home after the 87th Academy Awards.

The 87th annual Academy Awards are Sunday.

After the Oscar statuettes are handed out, don’t feel bad for the losers. They will get to go home with a gift bag worth $US167,586.76.

For the past 13 years, Distinctive Assets has put together the “Everyone Wins at the Oscars Nominee Gift Bag.”

21 gift bags will go out to the host and losing nominees in five categories including best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, and best director.

This year’s swag bag is the most expensive ever, costing nearly more than double of last year’s record-breaking $US85,000 Oscar bag.

In addition to lipgloss and lollipops, there are plenty of luxury items in this year’s gift bag ranging from a $US12,500 camping trip to unlimited Audi car rentals for a year valued at $US20,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.