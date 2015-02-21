What the inside of an Oscar envelope looks like

When the 87th Academy Awards air on Sunday, you’ll tune in to watch presenters tear open 24 little envelopes to deliver the night’s trophies.
While we only get to see the outside of a golden envelope, presenters get to see much more than just a winner’s name.
The envelope and inside nominee card were simply cream up until five years ago when the Academy hired Marc Friedland, CEO of Couture Communications, to liven up the stationery.
Since then, the winner’s names are housed inside a golden envelope.
We’ve previously spoken with Friedland to find out more about the creation of the envelopes.
Last year, four sets were made since it wasn't known first lady Michelle Obama would open the best picture envelope.
The old Oscar envelopes were a bland off-white as seen in this image from the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010.
Marc Friedland has been designing the Oscar stationery for the last five years to give the envelopes a more glamorous look to match that of the stars.
And, the card tucked inside doesn't just say the winner's name. It gives the presenter their entire script.
The 'pwc' seal on the envelope are the initials of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting company that tallies the votes.
Friedland tells us nominee cards that aren't selected as winners get destroyed so they don't turn up on auction sites like eBay.
