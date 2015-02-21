What the inside of an Oscar envelope looks like

Kirsten Acuna
Joseph gordon levitt emma watson oscars 2014Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesJoseph Gordon-Levitt and Emma Watson presenting at the 86th Academy Awards.

When the 87th Academy Awards air on Sunday, you’ll tune in to watch presenters tear open 24 little envelopes to deliver the night’s trophies.

While we only get to see the outside of a golden envelope, presenters get to see much more than just a winner’s name.

The envelope and inside nominee card were simply cream up until five years ago when the Academy hired Marc Friedland, CEO of Couture Communications, to liven up the stationery.

Since then, the winner’s names are housed inside a golden envelope.

We’ve previously spoken with Friedland to find out more about the creation of the envelopes.

Three sets of 24 envelopes and 121 nominee cards have been made for this year's Academy Awards.

Last year, four sets were made since it wasn't known first lady Michelle Obama would open the best picture envelope.

Here's how we'll see the envelope Oscar night.

And here are what this year's award envelopes will look like from presenters' points-of-view:

The old Oscar envelopes were a bland off-white as seen in this image from the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010.

Marc Friedland has been designing the Oscar stationery for the last five years to give the envelopes a more glamorous look to match that of the stars.

Friedland with the Oscar envelope design in 2011.

Since 2011, they have been packaged in a golden envelope.

Friedland tells us it takes 110 man hours to create all 72 envelopes and 363 nominee cards.

One entire set is made in case of an emergency at the ceremony.

Here's a closer look at the finished product.

Little Oscar trophies line the inside!

And, the card tucked inside doesn't just say the winner's name. It gives the presenter their entire script.

The 'pwc' seal on the envelope are the initials of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting company that tallies the votes.

Here are both together as they will be seen on stage:

What happens to the winning envelopes and cards? They're kept by the winners.

Friedland tells us nominee cards that aren't selected as winners get destroyed so they don't turn up on auction sites like eBay.

Hear more about the envelopes from the designer himself:

You've seen inside the envelope ...

