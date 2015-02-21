What the inside of an Oscar envelope looks like

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emma Watson presenting at the 86th Academy Awards.

When the 87th Academy Awards air on Sunday, you’ll tune in to watch presenters tear open 24 little envelopes to deliver the night’s trophies.

While we only get to see the outside of a golden envelope, presenters get to see much more than just a winner’s name.

The envelope and inside nominee card were simply cream up until five years ago when the Academy hired Marc Friedland, CEO of Couture Communications, to liven up the stationery.

Since then, the winner’s names are housed inside a golden envelope.

We’ve previously spoken with Friedland to find out more about the creation of the envelopes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.