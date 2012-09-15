Read The Angry Letter A World-Renowned Designer Sent To The NYT Critic Who Called Him A 'Hot Dog'

Ashley Lutz
Oscar de la Renta Hemline

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The New York Times’ fashion critic Cathy Horyn called fashion designer Oscar de la Renta a “hot dog” in her official review of his runway show at New York Fashion Week. A “hot dog” means someone that doesn’t belong or is out of place. 

Here’s what she said about him in her review

“The rest, like Oscar de la Renta’s ruffled latex tops in Easter-egg colours, is just for show. —- Mr. de la Renta is far more a hot dog than an éminence grise of American fashion. He opened his lively show on Tuesday with a red latex pencil skirt, a sleek ivory wool pantsuit and dairymaid lace. The models’ hair was streaked with war paint, and midway along, after bead-quivering jackets and neon-bright skirts, he sent out white lace with black pencil-like scribbles. It was wonderfully cantankerous, a good bit of window-dressing for the gooey stuff that followed.”

Oscar de la Renta followed with this letter published by Women’s Wear Daily’s print edition. He called Horyn a “stale 3-day-old hamburger“: 

oscar de la renta letter

Photo: Twitter

This isn’t the first time de la Renta has lashed out publicly: his comments criticising Michelle Obama for not wearing more American designers led to speculation of bad blood between the two. 

