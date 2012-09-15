Read The Angry Letter A World-Renowned Designer Sent To The NYT Critic Who Called Him A 'Hot Dog'

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The New York Times’ fashion critic Cathy Horyn called fashion designer Oscar de la Renta a “hot dog” in her official review of his runway show at New York Fashion Week. A “hot dog” means someone that doesn’t belong or is out of place.



Here’s what she said about him in her review:

“The rest, like Oscar de la Renta’s ruffled latex tops in Easter-egg colours, is just for show. —- Mr. de la Renta is far more a hot dog than an éminence grise of American fashion. He opened his lively show on Tuesday with a red latex pencil skirt, a sleek ivory wool pantsuit and dairymaid lace. The models’ hair was streaked with war paint, and midway along, after bead-quivering jackets and neon-bright skirts, he sent out white lace with black pencil-like scribbles. It was wonderfully cantankerous, a good bit of window-dressing for the gooey stuff that followed.”

Oscar de la Renta followed with this letter published by Women’s Wear Daily’s print edition. He called Horyn a “stale 3-day-old hamburger“:

Photo: Twitter

This isn’t the first time de la Renta has lashed out publicly: his comments criticising Michelle Obama for not wearing more American designers led to speculation of bad blood between the two.

