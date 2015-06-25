42-year-old Oscar De La Hoya says he's 'very serious' about making a comeback to fight Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t fought since 2008, when he was knocked out by Manny Pacquiao in the eighth round. Seven years later, De La Hoya told ESPN’s Dan Rafel he’s now “very serious” about making a comeback at age 42.

“It’s got to be worth my while but this is very serious,” he said. “I have to make sure I am fighting the very best. I don’t have to come back for financial reasons or the lights or the glamour. The only reason I would come back is because I miss the competition of fighting the very best.”

When pressed on who specifically he wanted to face, De La Hoya said he would fight either Gennady Golovkin or Floyd Mayweather Jr. De La Hoya lost to Mayweather by split decision back in 2007, which at the time was the most lucrative boxing match in history at more than $US120 million in pay per view revenue.

“I want to fight one of them because they are the best and I always fought the best,” De La Hoya told ESPN. “That’s what boxing is all about — fighting the best… I think my two front-runners are Floyd and triple G”

In an Instagram video published by Black Sports Online’s Kel Dansby last Thursday, Mayweather says he’s ready to “rock and roll” with De La Hoya if the 42-year-old is up for the challenge:

“I seen that little thing Oscar’s talked about, he’s coming back. I mean you know, I mean if he wants to we can rock and roll in September. … He said he wanted a rematch, so if Oscar wants it he can get it.”

Al Bello/Getty Images De La Hoya and Mayweather first fought in 2007. Mayweather won by split decision.

Since his retirement, De La Hoya told Rafael he’s remained in top shape and is still able to run for eight miles, work the punching bag for 12 rounds, jump rope, and do the speed bag.

While a rematch between the two historic fighters is plausible in theory, it’s still no where near a forgone conclusion. De La Hoya, himself, told ESPN he would need a few months of training before getting back into the ring — meaning his comeback won’t happen until 2016 at the earliest:

“I do need a few months of training. I want to do this right. And whoever is there early next year, first quarter, I’m going to challenge. So we’ll have to wait and see who’s out there — whether it’s Floyd, whether it’s triple G. I’m thinking about Canelo [Alvarez] because he’s a very dangerous strong puncher. I’m not counting him out, but my two front-runners would be Floyd and triple G.”

It appears that it’s less of a question of “Will De La Hoya come out of a retirement?” and more of a question of “Will Mayweather wait for him, or fight again after his September bout, if De La Hoya does in fact come back?”

Mayweather has said multiple times that his last fight will be in September. He has also said that he wants his final fight to be a non-title match.

