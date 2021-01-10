Oscar de la Hoya is seeking Mike Tyson’s advice as he makes a comeback of his own, linking himself to a Gennadiy Golovkin match.

Oscar de la Hoya said he’d seek Mike Tyson’s advice regarding a return to the ring.

Tyson, 54, made a comeback of sorts when he took part in a wildly successful six-round exhibition involving Roy Jones Jr. in November.

Though de la Hoya appears keen to compete in a pro match rather than an exhibition, he still wants to talk to Tyson about how he got fighting fit.

It adds to the rumours de la Hoya wants to fight the active middleweight boxer Gennadiy Golovkin, who recently said he’d “seize the opportunity [to] legally kill] the 47-year-old promoter.

A de la Hoya return to the ring against Golovkin would be ill-advised

There is a noticeable difference in the type of event Tyson and Jones Jr. engaged in â€” a showcase involving two former fighters now in their 50s â€” and the one de la Hoya has been linked to.

Rumours abound that de la Hoya would compete in a pro bout against Golovkin, who is an active fighter almost 10 years younger than him.

Golovkin was a highly decorated amateur boxer, a feared puncher through much of his career, and has a pro boxing record of 41 wins (36 knockouts) against one loss and one draw.

Since that sole loss to Saul “Canelo” Ãlvarez in 2018, Golovkin has rebounded with a hat-trick of wins against Steve Rolls, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and Kamil Szeremeta.

According to the DAZN website, the broadcaster that airs Golovkin’s fights and also has a contract with de la Hoya’s Golden Boy company, the Kazakh boxer said he’d “seize the opportunity [to] legally kill” de la Hoya if they ever fought for real.

De la Hoya responded to Golovkin’s comments on Fight Hub TV. “[The comments] weren’t nice,” he said, adding that he’d be a tougher challenge than Szeremeta, who Golovkin swatted aside in a seventh-round retirement last month.

“[Golovkin is] obviously still a dangerous fighter because he hits hard. I mean c’mon, I’m not a walk in the park like the guy he fought on the other day.

“I’ve always prided myself on fighting the best. That’s never going to change. I can’t go back on that.”

