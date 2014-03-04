Liza Minnelli Struggles But Ultimately Fails To Be Part Of The Celebrity Oscar Selfie

Ellen DeGeneres earned the most retweeted tweet of all time with her star-studded Oscar selfie, but Liza Minnelli ended up out in the cold.
Minnelli was invited to join the shot, but couldn’t manage to get her mug in the frame of A-listers.
Harry Clayton-Wright tweeted this brutal snapshot:
— Harry Clayton-Wright (@HClaytonWright) March 3, 2014
Let’s take a closer look. Liza is in the back, wearing royal blue:
