Liza Minnelli Struggles But Ultimately Fails To Be Part Of The Celebrity Oscar Selfie

Ellen DeGeneres earned the most retweeted tweet of all time with her star-studded Oscar selfie, but Liza Minnelli ended up out in the cold.

Minnelli was invited to join the shot, but couldn’t manage to get her mug in the frame of A-listers.

Harry Clayton-Wright tweeted this brutal snapshot:

Let’s take a closer look. Liza is in the back, wearing royal blue:

