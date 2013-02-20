Everything You Need To Know About Oscar's Best Picture Nominees

Photo: Universal

It’s been a long time since the Oscar race for Best Picture has been this tight. Director Tom Hooper is coming off of his 2011 win for “The King’s Speech” with “Les Mis,” while Kathryn Bigelow is looking for another Academy Award after “The Hurt Locker” in 2008.



Then there’s Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” and Ben Affleck’s awards-sweeping “Argo.” However, after foreign film “The Artist” won the top award last year, “Amour” could swoop in and take the trophy.

We’ve gathered together all the best picture nominations to help in selecting the winning pick on your Oscar ballot.

familiarise yourself with the nominations, and see which one is most likely to take home the Oscar prize Sunday night.

