Watch all of this year's Oscar 'best picture' nominees before the big awards show

The 87th annual Oscar awards will take place at 8pm EST on Sunday, February 22.

In case you missed any (or all) of this year’s best picture nominees, we’ve put together a list with some notable reviews and where you can get the movies in your own home.

Check them out before the winner is announced.

“American Sniper”

Why you want to watch it:

“The film is, simply, a tragedy in which American certainty comes to grief against the rocks of the real world, and it views its central figure as a decent man doing indecent things for what he keeps telling himself is a greater good,” writes Ty Burr of the Boston Globe.

Pre-order DVD: $US28.98 $US17.99

Pre-order Amazon Instant Video: from $US14.99 to $US19.99



“Birdman”

Why you want to watch it:

“This is a strange and beautiful and unique film, one of the best movies of the year,” writes Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Pre-order DVD: $US30.00 $US19.96

Pre-order Amazon Instant Video: $US12.99 to $US14.99

“Boyhood”

Why you want to watch it:

“The year’s most captivating narrative experiment, and possibly the most engrossing coming-of-age movie in the history of the genre,” writes John Hartl of the Seattle Times.

DVD: $US39.99 $US24.88

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US14.99

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Why you want to watch it:

“The comedy in The Grand Budapest Hotel is among the broadest yet undertaken by Anderson. But amid the frenzied hubbub, there are intimations of a darker, sadder history unfolding,” writes Christopher Orr of The Atlantic.

DVD: $US29.98 $US11.88

Amazon Instant Video: $US9.99

“The Imitation Game”

Why you want to watch it:

“This film’s overall success hangs on Cumberbatch and what is, to date, his finest performance on the big screen,” writes Bill Zwecker of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Pre-order DVD: $US29.98 $US17.99

Pre-order Amazon Instant Video: $US12.99 to $US14.99

“Selma”

Why you want to watch it:

“More often than not … ‘Selma’ focuses on the one thing we don’t expect in a movie about Martin Luther King Jr. – his doubts – and Oyelowo comes through with a deeply felt and quite brilliant performance,” writes Ty Burr of the Boston Globe.

Pre-order DVD: $US29.99 $US17.95

Pre-order Amazon Instant Video: from $US14.99 to $US19.99

“The Theory of Everything”

Why you want to watch it:

“It’s an exceptional film, not because of its protagonists’ impressive triumphs, but because it honours their struggle,” writes Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post.

Pre-order DVD: $US32.98 $US22.99

Pre-order Amazon Instant Video: $US14.99



“Whiplash”

Why you want to watch it:

“Ultimately, ‘Whiplash’ isn’t just about jazz – and it’s not necessary to be a fan of the music to enjoy the film – but about life,” writes Calvin Wilson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Pre-order DVD: $US34.99 $US24.96

Pre-order Amazon Instant Video: from $US12.99 to 17.99

