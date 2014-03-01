Print Your Oscar Ballots Here

Kirsten Acuna

The Oscars are Sunday!

If you’re fuzzy on all of the nominees for the 86th Academy Awards, print out a ballot before you head home from work today.

That way you’ll be a step ahead of your friends before that Oscar party this weekend. (You may want to print out a few for them as well.)

Not familiar with the nominees? Check out all of the safe bets.

Print it out HERE.

Oscar ballot 2014ABC / Oscars
Oscar ballot 2014 second halfABC / Oscars

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thewire-us