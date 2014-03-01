Print Your Oscar Ballots Here

The Oscars are Sunday!
If you’re fuzzy on all of the nominees for the 86th Academy Awards, print out a ballot before you head home from work today.
That way you’ll be a step ahead of your friends before that Oscar party this weekend. (You may want to print out a few for them as well.)
Not familiar with the nominees? Check out all of the safe bets.
Print it out HERE.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.