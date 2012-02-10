How Many Million Dollars Does It Take To Advertise In The Academy Awards?

Photo: Academy Awards

ABC has officially sold out of advertising spots for the 84th Annual Academy Awards.The LA Times reports that Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger said that the spots were filled about a week ago, several weeks earlier than usual. Although Iger told Wall Street analysts that “there was demand for even more spots than allowed in [our] contract”, that peaked interest hasn’t increased what advertisers are willing to spend on a commercial spot.



According to Adweek, ABC sources said a 30-second advertising spot cost an average of $1.7 million, approximately the same price that last year’s commercial units sold for. Considering how horribly last year’s Oscars flopped — largely attributed to Anne Hathaway and James Franco’s bizarre hosting duet, this was not a surprise to the network. As of November, ABC was asking for $1.6-1.7 million for half a minute.

Known in the advertising industry as “the Super Bowl for women” (even though data show that the Super Bowl-Super Bowl attracts a large female demographic), the Oscars’ advertising revenue doesn’t match the record $3.5 million price tag that Super Bowl 2012 pulled in.

Bluefin Labs, a social-TV analytics company, noted that more than 985,000 social media comments were made during the Super Bowl referencing the game alone — that’s more than the entire 2011 Academy Award telecast which instigated 966,000 social media comments. To put things into perspective, the Super Bowl half time, alone, inspired over 862,000 instances of social media commentary on the show and its commercials.

Then again, the 2011 Oscars’ rating of 37.6 million doesn’t compare to the Super Bowl’s 111 million viewership.

But don’t cry for the Oscars. According to Kantar Media, marketers spent more than $720 million on Academy Award advertising between 2000 and 2010.

And with Billy Crystal hosting again, ratings will surely increase. He drew in 43.6 million viewers in 2004 and an all time high of 57.3 million in 1998, although that was also the year of Titanic.

