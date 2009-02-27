Oscar Ad Revenues Drop 11%

For this year’s Academy Awards, ABC sold 26 minutes worth of commercials for $72 million — down from $81 million last year.



The cost of a 30-second spot dropped from $1.65 million to $1.4 million this year.

26 minutes of commercials is the most since 2004.

The numbers are from TNS.

New sponsor Hyundai led with four and a half minutes. Coke and JC Penney came next. ABC filled 6 minutes and 20 seconds with house ads — the most since 2004.

The Academy finally allowed studios to advertise movies this year, but few took the bait.

Probably that’s because the whole show is one long DVD commercial.

Still, we think there were at least five films that could have benefitted from the exposure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.