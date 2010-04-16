Five Oscar-Winning Actors Ditching The Movies For TV

Mary Steenb

Oscar-winning actors’ salaries have been shrinking, with this year’s top 10 Oscar nominees receiving only $20 million in upfront pay combined.That’s smaller than Russell Crowe’s paycheck for his role in Master and Commander in 2004.



So now Oscar winners are ditching the movie biz and cashing in on TV.

According to the New York Post, a week’s work on a top TV series could bring in as much as $175,000 a week. Multiply that by six months of work, and an actor can walk away with $4 million.

A number of award-winning actors are abandoning film for the smaller screen.

