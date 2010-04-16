Five Oscar-Winning Actors Ditching The Movies For TV

Oscar-winning actors’ salaries have been shrinking, with this year’s top 10 Oscar nominees receiving only $20 million in upfront pay combined.That’s smaller than Russell Crowe’s paycheck for his role in Master and Commander in 2004.
So now Oscar winners are ditching the movie biz and cashing in on TV.
According to the New York Post, a week’s work on a top TV series could bring in as much as $175,000 a week. Multiply that by six months of work, and an actor can walk away with $4 million.
A number of award-winning actors are abandoning film for the smaller screen.
Check out the actors leaving the movies for TV >
Won an Oscar for her role in 'Misery'
Set to star as a patents lawyer in 'Kindreds' on NBC
*She also has been guest-starring in NBC's 'The Office.'
Won an Oscar for his role in 'The Last King of Scotland'
Set to star as an FBI profiler in a 'Criminal Minds' spinoff on CBS
Won an Oscar for her role in 'Coal Miners Daughter'
Set to star in John Wells' unnamed medical drama on CBS
Won an Oscar for her role in 'Howard and Melvin'
Set to star as a matriarch whose adult children return home in 'Southern Comfort' on ABC
Won an Oscar for his role in 'Coming Home'
Set to star as a Texas oilman in 'Midland' on Fox
Won an Oscar for her role in 'Annie Hall'
Set to star in Tilda (a new comedy about Internet gossip columnist) on HBO
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.