The Oscar accountants responsible for the best-picture mistake are getting death threats

Christopher Polk/Getty PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants Martha L. Ruiz and Brian Cullinan, who handled the winners envelopes at this year’s Oscars.

We have now officially hit the scary portion on the #EnvelopeGate controversy.

TMZ is reporting that PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz and their families are now being shadowed by bodyguards after they received death threats.

The threats came via social media and read “You f—ing idiot, i will f— you every day” and “I hope you get fired and get cancer,” according to the outlet.

PwC hired the security for the two disgraced accountants and their families after pictures of Cullinan and Ruiz’s homes surfaced online.

Cullinan and Ruiz were the PwC accountants who were in charge of holding and passing out the winning envelopes on Oscar night.

Cullinan gave presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope to award the best-picture winner. Photos show that Cullinan was backstage tweeting at the time Beatty and Dunaway incorrectly said “La La Land” won best picture instead of the real winner, “Moonlight.”

