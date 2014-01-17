10 Things You Probably Don't Know About This Year's Oscar Nominees

After this morning’s Oscar nominations, the Academy released a bunch of “fun facts” about this year’s nominees.

We’ve put picked out 10 of the most interesting factoids about the actors and directors up for awards this March.

You can read the entire list here.

1. There are eight first-time nominees: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthew McConaughey, Barkhad Abdi, Michael Fassbender, Jared Leto, Sally Hawkins, Lupita Nyong’o, June Squibb.

2. Meryl Streep’s Best Actress nod for “August: Osage County” i

s the actress’ 18th (!) nomination. (She previously won three Oscars for “The Iron Lady” (2012), “Sophie’s Choice” (1983), and “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1980).)

3. At 23, Jennifer Lawrence is the youngest actress with three Oscar nominations.

4. This is the second time a Pixar film (“Monsters University”) has not been nominated for Best Animated Feature and has been shut out at the Oscars. “Cars 2” received the same fate in 2011.

5. Megan Ellison is the first woman to get two Best Picture nods in the same year (for “Her” and “American Hustle”). She’s the fourth person to have that honour joining Francis Ford Coppola and Fred Roos (“The Godfather Part II” and “The Conversation”), and Scott Rudin (“The Social Network” and “True Grit”).

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Ellison with ‘American Hustle’ co-stars Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence.

6. “

American Hustle” received nominations in all four acting categories AND for Best Picture, Directing, and writing. That’s been done twice before — by “Reds” in 1981 and “Silver Linings Playbook,” another David O. Russell film, last year.

7. Martin Scorsese received his eighth nomination for Best Director with “The Wolf of Wall Street.” He has previously won for “The Departed” in 2007.

8. Composer John Wiliams (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azakaban”) is the most-nominated living person with 49 noms. (Overall, Walt Disney holds that record with 59 nominations.)

9. This is Leonardo DiCaprio’s third nomination for Best Actor and fourth Oscar nod overall. If he wins, it will be his first Academy Award.

10. Disney’s “The Wind Rises” is Hayao Miyazaki’s third nomination for Best Animated Picture.

