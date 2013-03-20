UK Protesters Create Disturbing 'George Osborne Flash-Mob' Before Budget Announcement

The UK will reveal its budget tomorrow and everyone expects more austerity. With that in mind, over 400 people dressed as Chancellor George Osborne protested in front of the British Parliament on Tuesday, according to Reuters.



The activists were campaigning for ‘Enough Food IF’ campaign against global hunger. The carried briefcases that resembles the budget briefcase with the word IF on it.

Daniel Collins who was part of the flash-mob told Reuters “We all want to make sure that he (Osborne) doesn’t forget about the promise to enshrine the 0.7 per cent for overseas aid.” The UK had previously promised to continue contributing to foreign aid.

