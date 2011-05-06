"It Was Obviously Unintentional" Says The EP Of Epic Osama/Obama Slip Up

Yesterday the Wire picked a viral video of what is possibly the worst case of Obama/Osama slip-ups ever broadcasted on television.



A Canadian news anchor, now identified as Carolyn Jarvis, said “Obama” when she really meant “Osama,” no less than four times in…30 seconds.

After reaching out yesterday, we received an email from Neill Fitzpatrick this morning, an executive producer of Global National, the Canadian TV network where the gaffe took place.

“The Osama/Obama error occurred in a breaking news situation on live TV as the story was unfolding,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “It was obviously unintentional and Global News continues to have full confidence in Ms. Jarvis.”

Indeed. Breaking for everyone.

Of course, verbal gaffes will happen. And when they do the internet is always there to capture it…over and over and over again.

In case you missed it, here’s the video again:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

