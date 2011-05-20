HedgeFundLIVE — She is an Egyptian/Sudanese-American, award-winning novelist, poet, television writer, activist, and one of the many women entangled in the life of one of America’s Most Wanted Individuals – Osama Bin Laden. Kola Boof, mistress and confidant of the well-known terrorist responsible for the many lives lost during the 9/11 World Trade attacks, came out not long after the death of Osama, revealing their insane relationship that began with the rape he conducted against her the first night they met.



She describes “Somi” (her nickname given to Osama) as a “monster, genius, poet, racist, woman-basher, very passionate, deeply sensitive, and confused” human being. She also speaks about his love of Western Culture –including an obsession with singer, actress, Whitney Houston – and Marijuana.

Although she was raped, Kola explains why her fear and determination to survive caused her to become close to Osama and carry out a lengthy affair. She says they became comrades and lovers. The affair allowed them to write poetry together, as well as stay near each other as she was given the duty to oversee Osama’s men, never leaving his side. Osama even helped her to cover up a crime.

CLICK HERE for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/osama-bin-laden-terrorist-and-rapist-kola-boof-speaks-out

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.