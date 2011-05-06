Here's The "Happy Endings" Scene That Had A Muted-Out Bin Laden Joke Last Night (VIDEO)

ABC’s freshman comedy “Happy Endings” is full of awkward moments — but usually they’re of the funny, written-in variety.



Last night’s episode contained an oddly muted couple of seconds — right after one of the characters cracked an Osama bin Laden themed joke.

And it apparently wasn’t just our digital cable screwing up yet again.

Reportedly, the too-late-to-edit-out line, which followed Dave (Zachary Knighton) calling a former flame “his bin Laden,” was “… the one that got away.”

Personally, we think they should have just gone with it and given us all yet another small chance to celebrate: “This joke is no longer relevant! U.S.A! U.S.A!”

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.