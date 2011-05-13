Here's What's Going To Happen When The Guy Who Shot Bin Laden Gets Drunk (VIDEO)

It can’t be easy: sitting back, knowing that you’re the one who relieved the international community of Osama bin Laden — and that the world will never know it was you.



That is, until you get drunk.

Funny or Die has the real-life pre-reenactment of what’s going to happen then.

It stars Rob Riggle (“The Hangover,” “The Other Guys”) — who, fun fact, is an actual Marine.

We’re not going to say it’s NSFW, because heroism never is. But there is some cursing.

Video below.



The Navy Seal Who Killed Osama Bin Laden from Rob Riggle

