Osama Bin Laden Thought Al Qaeda Had A Marketing Problem

Newly uncovered emails show that before his death Osama bin Laden was hoping to rename Al Qaeda to solve what he felt was a marketing problem.



You know, like the time Kentucky Fried Chicken changed its name to KFC so people would forget their food was deep-fried.

Except Bin Laden was apparently concerned people were forgetting there was a religious element to Al Qaeda.

The New York Post reports Bin Laden wanted a new name that would better “convince Muslims worldwide that they are in a holy war with America.”

Something along the lines of “Taifat al-Tawhed Wal-Jihad, meaning Monotheism and Jihad Group, would do the trick, he wrote. Or Jama’at I’Adat al-Khilafat al-Rashida, meaning Restoration of the Caliphate Group.”

May sound ridiculous, but it’s very likely had he done so whatever name he had chosen would have dominated cable TV for the better part of a week at least.

