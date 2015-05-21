Osama bin Laden wrote this letter to his wife in 2008 outlining his last wishes

Associated Press This undated file photo shows al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan

Osama bin Laden recorded a video letter to his wife in 2008 stating his last wishes and giving advice to his family, as Time news editor Andrew Katz noted on Twitter.

The letter came out as part of a trove of documents related to the late Al Qaeda leader the US government released on Wednesday.

Bin Laden wrote:

My will: If I get killed, and you want to return to your family, then that is ok, but you have to raise my children properly, and to watch them, and be careful of bad company for them, especially after puberty, especially the girls ‘Asma’ and (TN: possibly, Duha). So be very careful about them and if you can marry them to mujahidin, then that is best, or else to good people.

Here’s the full letter, which also includes a note to bin Laden’s father:

Osama bin Laden Letter to Wife

Bin Laden had more than one wife, and it’s unclear which one this letter is directed to. A team of US Navy SEALs killed bin Laden in 2011 in his hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

NOW WATCH: We went inside a secret basement under Grand Central that was one of the biggest World War II targets



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.