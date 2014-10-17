OS X Yosemite Comes Out Today

Apple/Screenshot Craig Federighi, Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering, showed off OS X Yosemite on Thursday.

OS X Yosemite is coming out today, said Apple SVP Craig Federighi on Thursday. The update will be free on the App Store.

With Yosemite, OS X has taken a significant step towards merging the desktop and mobile experiences.

Enhancements to the desktop notification center suggest Yosemite appears to be taking cues from iOS left and right.

Yosemite was first unveiled last June at WWDC.

Federighi stressed the visual design updates in Yosemite. The operating system’s minimalist makeover extends to Apple’s native apps, like Safari and Messages.

With iCloud Drive, Federighi said users would be able to store content in the cloud and access it across all of their Apple devices. Users could even access their files on a Windows PC, he joked.

Another neat feature of Yosemite is continuity, which allows users to start a task on one device and seamlessly continue it on another, like going from an iPhone to a Mac.

Users will also be able to use their Mac as a wireless speaker for iPhone calls.

