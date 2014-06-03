Here's Your First Look At Yosemite, Apple's New Operating System For Macs

Today is Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, in which it shows off the latest and greatest of what the company’s been working on.

The newest software for your Mac desktops and laptops will be called OS X Yosemite, taking its name (just as its predecessor Mavericks did) from “beautiful places in California.”

There’s a lot of new stuff to get through, so let’s get started.

