OS X MOUNTAIN LION: Apple Would Be Nuts To Charge You For This Tiny Upgrade

Apple surprised us the other day with its announcement that it’ll release a new version of OS X for Macs called Mountain Lion this summer.Mountain Lion’s beta version is only available to registered Mac developers right now, but we’ve been lucky enough to play around with it since its introduction.



For a beta release, Mountain Lion feels incredibly stable. That makes sense, since most of the features are just new iCloud-powered apps that make it easier to keep your Mac in sync with your iPhone or iPad.

So based on that, will it be worth the upgrade this summer? If you’re already using Lion, the current full version of OS X, probably not. The changes are very subtle compared to the jump OS X made last year when Lion launched.

The big question right now is whether or not Apple will charge Mac users to make the upgrade. We hope not. Keep reading to find out why.

