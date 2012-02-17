HUGE Hands-On Photos Of Apple's Mountain Lion For Mac

Photo: Screenshot

After announcing all those cool new features in OS X Mountain Lion this morning, Apple also released a preview version for developers to check out.Luckily, we were able to get our hands on it.



After spending the last few hours with Mountain Lion, we can safely say it’s a significant improvement over Apple’s current OS, Lion.

On the surface, you won’t notice much different. It’s nearly identical to the look and feel of Lion. But Apple packed in a lot of excellent features that make your Mac experience run seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad.

This is mostly thanks to the inclusion of iCloud and desktop versions of popular iOS apps and features like Reminders, Notes, and AirPlay.

But our favourite feature so far is Messages. Messages replaces the old iChat app and adds access to the popular iMessage feature found on iPhones and iPads. Now you have one app on your desktop that connects you to AIM, Google Talk, iMessage, and pretty much any other major messaging service out there.

Unfortunately, it looks like Mountain Lion may not be worth the upgrade for everyone. Apple’s goal here is to tighten the integration between your desktop and mobile devices. If you’re not an iPhone or iPad user, you won’t have a need for many of Mountain Lion’s new features.

It’s going to be a few more months before you’ll get to try Mountain Lion. Apple says it will arrive this summer. In the meantime, keep reading for a full tour of Apple’s latest Mac OS!

