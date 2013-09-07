Apple's Next Mac Operating System Likely Won't Launch Until October Along With Some New Computers

Apple will release Mavericks, a new version of its OS X operating system for Macs, at the end of October,

reports 9to5Mac.

For context’s sake, we’ve also heard rumours that the new Mavericks will launch alongside iOS 7, which we know is due out later this month.

9to5Mac hypothesizes the company’s iMacs, MacBook Pros, and Mac Pros could launch around the same time as Mavericks too.

Apple first announced Mavericks at its WWDC developers conference in June. But it seems like Apple is diverting resources to get iOS 7 out the door in time for its new iPhone launch later this month.

As a refresher, Mavericks offers several improvements over the Mountain Lion, the current Mac OS.

Improvements include multiple tabs in the Finder window, the ability to tag files with keywords for the sake of search, and many more you can read about here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.