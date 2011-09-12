Lion Gets Full iCloud Integration In Latest Developer Update

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Just ahead of an imminent iPhone 5 (and thus, iOS 5) launch, Mac developers have received a new beta that includes built-in iCloud desktop support.Apple pushed out the beta yesterday, MacRumors reports. For the first time, Lion is fully integrated with iCloud.



In previous Betas, iCloud-related apps were separate downloads.

Since developers have the new version of Lion now, it’ll probably be a few weeks before consumers get it.

The new beta doesn’t include any new “features,” but does include close to final versions of iCloud-integrated apps like Address Book, iCal, iChat, Mail, and Safari.

These apps will tie in closely with iCloud on iOS devices, which will launch with iOS 5.

Some other Mac apps like iWork, iPhoto, and iTunes have been updated recently to include iCloud support. Namely, iPhoto now supports the Photo Stream feature in iOS 5.

