This Trick Makes The Mac's New Voice Dictation Even More Useful

We’re big fans of the new dictation feature in Mountain Lion, and Lifehacker reminds us of an old iOS trick that now works perfectly in OS X.



If you want to teach Mountain Lion to recognise unusual or uncommon words that it can’t understand in dictation, simply add those words to your contacts list.

realise that Mountain Lion will capitalise these words since it thinks it’s a person’s name, but it’s a useful shortcut to get around spelling the word out loud.

