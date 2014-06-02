LEAKED: Photos Of The Redesigned Mac Operating System Apple Will Announce Later Today

Just hours before Apple is expected to reveal its next major Mac and iPhone software updates, a Reddit user has leaked out screenshots claiming to show the next version of OS X.

The Reddit post has since been deleted, but The Verge has preserved some screenshots. The post was first spotted by MacRumors.

The author behind the Reddit thread claims that he or she took the photos while at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.

Judging by what we’ve seen in the blurry images, it seems as if the addition of an iOS-like control center for the desktop will be among the biggest changes.

A translucent pane that slides out of the left side of the screen is pictured, showing quick access to a few options including Preferences, About This Mac, Aeroplane Mode, and Do Not Disturb.

Apple has done away with the shelf theme for the Dock and has replaced it with a cleaner flat look.

The Notification Center looks a bit sleeker and resembles iOS.

Safari looks slightly different than Apple’s browser in OS X 10.9 Mavericks. The toolbar buttons have a more flat design.

It doesn’t appear to be a radical overhaul, but it does suggest that Apple is more closely mirroring the design language present in iOS. We’ll learn more later today at Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference, where it traditionally reveals the next big software updates for iOS and OS X.

