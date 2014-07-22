This 26-Pound Folding Kayak Fits In The Trunk Of A Car

Boating just became much more accessible thanks to Oru Kayak, a 12-foot-long, 26-pound kayak that folds up into a 33 x 29-inch carrying case.

Oru Founder Anton Willis came up with the idea after moving to San Francisco and realising his apartment was too small to fit his kayak. He launched a Kickstarter for a foldable boat, which successfully raised $US443,806 and brought Oru Kayak into production.

The boat is made from one sheet of corrugated plastic, with simple connections for easy assemblage. Oru Kayak is so beautifully built that it was even showcased at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

When folded up, the kayak leaves enough room in its carrying case for a four-piece collapsible paddle and a life jacket. The kayak is rated to be folded 20,000 times before its skin begins to weaken.

The kayak on its own costs $US1,195. Packages including equipment range from $US1,395 to $US2,495. Keep reading to see how it works.

Oru Kayak can fit into tight spaces, like the trunk of a small car.

Oru Kayak/YouTube

It’s also easy to carry, and looks a lot like an art portfolio.

Oru Kayak/YouTube

The boat only takes about five minutes to assemble.

Oru Kayak/YouTube

Then you’re off!

