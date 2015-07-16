Orthocell shares are going nuts over a therapy to regenerate cartilage

Chris Judd of the Blues is stretchered from the ground after injuring his knee during the round 10 AFL match between the Carlton Blues and the Adelaide Crows. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Orthocell shares soared today after the biotech announced positive research into therapies to regenerate damaged tendons and cartilage.

A study, published in the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, shows that products derived from cultivated cells had regenerated deep cartilage defects in rabbits.

CEO Paul Anderson says the proteins used have the potential to be a clinically important and cost effective for the regeneration of cartilage of the knee and other joints.

“As the population ages and cartilage injuries become more prevalent, doctors and patients are seeking out treatments to alleviate symptoms that affect their mobility and quality of life,” he says.

“It may also be a promising early treatment in an ageing population with more widespread cartilage loss such as those that occur in osteoarthritis.”

The company’s shares are up more than 22% to $0.57.

