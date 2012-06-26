An Austrian Company Is Planning To Sell These Crazy Artificial Islands For $6.5 Million A Pop

Photo: Courtesy of ORSOS Islands

An Austrian company has come up with the ultimate getaway for wealthy people who like their privacy–a man-made private island that can be anchored anywhere in the world.The floating masses, called ORSOS Islands, are priced at $6.5 million each and will take around 18 months to construct, according to the company.



None of the floating masses have actually been produced yet, but the company told AFP it’s already had some pre-orders for the islands and that there’s been interest from China, Australia, and the U.S. The company said it expects the first islands to be completed in less than two years.

Each island will sleep 12 and have around 1,000 square meters of living space.

The best part of these theoretical second homes? They can be transported anywhere–by tug boat for short distances and by cargo ships for bigger moves.

Considering some billionaires are dropping hundreds of millions of dollars on their own islands, $6.5 million for an island of your own almost sounds like a bargain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.