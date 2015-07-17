'Orphan Black' star Tatiana Maslany finally gets an Emmy nomination

Our national nightmare is finally over.

After being snubbed the last two years, “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany has finally received an Emmy nomination.

When the 67th Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, the loyal fans of “Orphan Black” were ecstatic to hear Maslany’s name get called in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.

This moment has been long awaited for fans (or should we say #CloneClub) of the show.

Following the 2014 Emmy nomination announcement, Maslany’s snub became a trending topic on Twitter.

And the show got in on the disappointment, too.

Earlier this year, Maslany even addressed being snubbed in a Rolling Stone interview:

ROLLING STONE: It’s insane that you’ve never gotten an Emmy nomination — do you think there’s a prejudice against acting in genre shows? TATIANA MASLANY: There’s an idea that the acting is less important than the special effects [in those shows], but what’s funny about our show is that the special effects and the acting are one and the same. They couldn’t exist without each other. It’s not like we’re sending spaceships flying around — we’re just putting two characters played by one person in a room together. To me, our show is more of a character drama with elements of comedy and horror than a sci-fi show.

But it’s all smiles this time around.

Here’s Maslany’s reaction to the news.

And Amy Schumer (a fellow nominee) also gave a shout out on Twitter.

@amyschumer YOU!!! YOU CONGRATULATIONS! I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!! You’re my favourite one :) #veryfuckable

— Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) July 16, 2015

Maslany was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress Drama category in 2014 for “Orphan Black.”

“Orphan Black” is between seasons and airs on BBC America.

