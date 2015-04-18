TODAY ONLY: Binge-watch the first season of 'Orphan Black' without an Amazon Prime membership

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Great news for binge watchers.

Today only, you can watch season one of “Orphan Black” without a subscription to Amazon Prime.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, “Orphan Black” is an exciting sci-fi thriller.

The show starts out with the main character, Sarah, witnessing the murder of a woman who looks exactly like her. Then, everything changes as she assumes the identity of the murdered woman and tries to figure out how everything is connected.

After you watch Season One, sign into Amazon Prime to watch Season 2.

And then tune into BBC America on Saturday, April 18 to watch the premier of Season 3.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

