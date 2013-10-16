Oroton Is In Talks To Take Over GAP's Australian Franchise: Report

Oroton is reportedly pursuing an exclusive franchise agreement with US-based GAP Inc following the expiry of its 23-year Ralph Lauren deal in June.

Sue Mitchell of the AFR reports that Oroton and GAP are coming to an exclusive agreement for the brand in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

GAP this month decided to take back its Australian license from Brand Republic and according to the Fin, has been considering pulling out of the Australian market.

Oroton will take over GAP stores in Sydney and Melbourne from Brand Republic’s parent company Busby Holdings if talks with GAP go well.

There’s more on the Fin.

Now read: Oroton Has A New CEO, Months After Shareholders Complained About Executive Salaries

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.