Oroton Ex-Boss Sally McDonald Is A Favourite To Replace David Jones' Paul Zahra

Paul Zahra and Megan Gale attend the David Jones 175 year

celebration at David Jones on May 23, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

Bookmakers are tipping Oroton’s former CEO Sally McDonald to be the next chief executive of David Jones, after Paul Zahra’s surprise resignation yesterday afternoon.

David Jones has enlisted executive recruiter Korn Ferry to conduct a national and international search for a replacement.

McDonald is leading Sportsbet’s market at $2.50, ahead of internal candidates including David Jones CFO Brad Soller ($4.00), group executive of merchandise Donna Player ($6.00) and group executive of operations Cate Daniels ($9.00).

Sportsbet also is offering odds on Oroton CEO Mark Newman ($19) and Myer CEO Bernie Brookes ($21).

Model and former David Jones brand ambassador Megan Gale is a long shot, at $501.

