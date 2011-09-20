Now That The Birth Certificate Has Been Located, The Queen Of The Birthers Wants To Run For Senate

The release of President Barack Obama’s birth certificate seems to have quieted even the most vociferous members of the birther movement, but Orly Taitz, California’s top birther, isn’t twiddling her thumbs.



Taitz, the Southern California dentist/attorney who has initiated several lawsuits against Obama, told the Sacramento Bee that she is “absolutely” considering challenging California’s longtime U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein in 2012.

“I think I do have a chance specifically because I do speak Spanish and I speak Hebrew,” Taitz said.

The Bee adds that Taitz first shot at public office — her 2010 GOP primary bid to be California’s secretary of state — failed spectacularly. She lost that vote by more than 50 percentage points.

A strong GOP candidate has not emerged to challenge Feinstein, although the veteran senator has dropped significantly in recent polls. But Taitz, a prolific conspiracy theorist, is probably no match for the Democrat.

In addition to believing that Obama was born in Kenya, and is thus ineligible to be President of the U.S., Taitz has come up with several other Obama-related and not-Obama related claims, including:

Osama bin Laden was killed years ago but was kept on ice so his announcement could be timed to draw attention away from her court case challenging Obama’s citizenship.

Obama has instructed FEMA to build internment camps for his dissidents.

Goldman Sachs runs the U.S. Treasury.

Hugo Chavez owns the software used in American voting machines.

Here’s a 60-second guide to the birther movement >

h/t Atlantic Wire

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.