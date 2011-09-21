One Dead In Dramatic Military Style Heist In France

One guard has died in a dramatic, military style heist in Orly, near Paris in France, reports the BBC.



Masked gunmen, disguised as policemen, attacked a building used to store money for armoured vehicles. They arrived just as guards were changing shifts, and blew up a car on the road to block off the street, reports AFP.

“They had armbands and I thought they were police,” a local cafe manager told the AFP.

“I thought it looked dodgy and I went outside. One of them said to me ‘get back inside or I’ll shoot you.'”

The attackers then used explosives to blow up a secure door in the building, killing one guard and injuring two. When police arrived they fled, apparently empty handed, shooting assault weapons at police officers.

They took one passerby hostage but released him a few miles north before escaping.

