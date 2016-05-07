This app will add your favourite Instagrams to a pair of $600 swim shorts

Facebook/Orlebar Brown Orlebar Brown printed swim trunks.

Personalisation isn’t just stitching your initials on a towel anymore. Now, it’s all about your Instagram photos.

Luxury swimwear company Orlebar Brown made a splash in 2007 when they launched their line of $200-$300 swim shorts. They were as much about style as they were for swimming in, with fun patterns and a tailored look.

They’re now taking it up a notch, letting guys put their Instas where their shorts are with a special line called “Snapshorts”.

You can basically design your own print with any picture you desire, whether it’s your favourite beachy snapshot of St. Barth’s, or just a neat mosaic pattern you saw in the Mediterranean.

Here’s how it works:

Download the new #Snapshorts app from Orlebar.

Choose your desired image or take a new one.

Preview your shorts, editing and rotating the image on the short’s silhouette to get it to your liking.

Chose your length. Orlebar shorts come in long “Dane II”, medium “Bulldog”, short “Setter”, and even shorter “Springer”.

The app promises delivery of the custom shorts in 3 weeks. At $595, they will be significantly more expensive than Orlebar’s other printed swim trunks.

But hey, no one said going custom would be cheap.



