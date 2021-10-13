Your ultimate guide to a magical getaway in Orlando

What you need to know when traveling to Orlando

Pack your bags and book your plane ticket because air travel is the easiest way to get to Orlando. The City Beautiful is in Orange County, which is in the central part of the state and has one major airport.

Orlando International Airport (OIA)

Orlando’s only major airport, OIA is about 13 miles (21km) from downtown Orlando. More than 30 airlines fly in and out of the hub (view the full list), serving over 90 destinations in the US and 25 international cities. Once you arrive, you can rent a car, take a taxi, ride a city bus, use a ride-hailing app, or schedule a private pickup. Because OIA is the eighth-busiest airport in the country (and 26th in the world), give yourself plenty of time when traveling through it.

Perhaps the best way to see Orlando’s sights is by renting a car. You can rent a car on-site at OIA from one of 10 rental-car companies. Save time at the counter by booking your rental in advance. Here are other ways to get around town:

SunRail

The SunRail is a limited mass-transit system in central Florida that runs Monday through Friday. It does not operate on weekends or holidays. One-way and roundtrip tickets can be purchased in advance or at the station. Plan to arrive at least 20 minutes before your train’s scheduled departure time. There is a paid parking lot on-site.

Lynx bus

The Lynx bus system operates throughout the entire greater Orlando area with various routes and schedules to accommodate your travel. Single rides are $US2 ($AU3), and a day pass is $US4.50 ($AU6). Lynx also runs a free public bus system, Lymmo, which operates in downtown Orlando only. Plan your ride here.

Interstate 4

Dubbed the “I4 Corridor,” this is the main interstate that runs through Orlando, connecting Disney World to downtown and beyond. You’ll likely drive on this major road multiple times during your stay. This interstate is prone to heavy traffic on weekday mornings (7 to 9 a.m.) and late afternoons and early evenings (4 to 7 p.m.), so avoid traveling during these times if you want to steer clear of congestion.