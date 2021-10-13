Your ultimate guide to a magical getaway in Orlando

- With hotel, restaurant, and activity options aplenty, Orlando is a worthy vacation destination.
- To help you plan a trip to The City Beautiful, Insider has created a comprehensive travel guide.
Orlando might be best known for its ties to the mouse who shall not be named, but there’s more to this theme-park-centered town than meets the eye. Our advice? Skip the theme parks entirely and spend a long weekend enjoying everything else that Orlando and its surrounding neighborhoods have to offer. Dubbed The City Beautiful, Orlando is home to modern-art museums, fresh-air farmers markets, tasty eats from across the globe, and so much more.
You might not be able to hit everything in Orlando in one trip, but if you plan accordingly, you can squeeze in plenty of awesome activities, sights, and meals. Grab your suitcase and get ready to zip-line over swampy marshes full of gators, shop the streets of the brick-lined Park Avenue, and fill your belly with slices of pizza as big as your head (yes, really).
Check out Insider’s guide to having a delightful Orlando experience:
Orlando International Airport (OIA)
Orlando’s only major airport, OIA is about 13 miles (21km) from downtown Orlando. More than 30 airlines fly in and out of the hub (view the full list), serving over 90 destinations in the US and 25 international cities. Once you arrive, you can rent a car, take a taxi, ride a city bus, use a ride-hailing app, or schedule a private pickup. Because OIA is the eighth-busiest airport in the country (and 26th in the world), give yourself plenty of time when traveling through it.
Perhaps the best way to see Orlando’s sights is by renting a car. You can rent a car on-site at OIA from one of 10 rental-car companies. Save time at the counter by booking your rental in advance. Here are other ways to get around town:
SunRail
The SunRail is a limited mass-transit system in central Florida that runs Monday through Friday. It does not operate on weekends or holidays. One-way and roundtrip tickets can be purchased in advance or at the station. Plan to arrive at least 20 minutes before your train’s scheduled departure time. There is a paid parking lot on-site.
Lynx bus
The Lynx bus system operates throughout the entire greater Orlando area with various routes and schedules to accommodate your travel. Single rides are $US2 ($AU3), and a day pass is $US4.50 ($AU6). Lynx also runs a free public bus system, Lymmo, which operates in downtown Orlando only. Plan your ride here.
Interstate 4
Dubbed the “I4 Corridor,” this is the main interstate that runs through Orlando, connecting Disney World to downtown and beyond. You’ll likely drive on this major road multiple times during your stay. This interstate is prone to heavy traffic on weekday mornings (7 to 9 a.m.) and late afternoons and early evenings (4 to 7 p.m.), so avoid traveling during these times if you want to steer clear of congestion.
Downtown Orlando is centrally located to many major attractions and beaches, and it’s walking distance to must-try bars and restaurants. For a more touristy experience, there are several hotels on International Drive, the gateway to Orlando’s top-rated tourist attractions. Winter Park, about 10 minutes north of downtown Orlando, is a charming and quaint area known for upscale shopping and trendy dining; it’s also perfect for an afternoon stroll.
Rental services through sites like Airbnb and Vrbo are good options if you’re traveling with a large group or looking for a long-term stay somewhere in central Florida. Alternatively, you can book your accommodations via any major travel website or directly on a hotel’s website.
Here are some places we recommend you stay in:
Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando
The Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando is a chic, upscale hotel perched on the edge of downtown Orlando, next to the sprawling state-of-the-art Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Be sure to check out the rooftop pool and piano bar.
Alfond Inn
The 112-room trendy Alfond Inn is in Orlando’s charming Winter Park neighborhood. Catch the Happy Hour Art Tour on the first Wednesday of every month at 4:30 p.m., which showcases contemporary artwork from students at the nearby Rollins Museum of Art.
Eõ Inn
The Eõ Inn is a stone’s throw from the shores of Lake Eola, the heart of downtown Orlando, offering you plenty of bang for your buck locationwise. You can even grab a delicious ale on-site at Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., a Florida brewery with seasonal and local pours.
Here are a few more suggestions for a delightful dining experience in Orlando:
Foxtail Coffee
Order up a freshly brewed coffee or tea from Foxtail Coffee, a dog-friendly spot with plenty of caffeine to keep you going throughout your entire trip. Croissants, doughnuts, and other pastry breakfast items are available at this artsy café. And there are multiple locations throughout Orlando.
Kadence
Snag a required reservation at the high-end “omakase-style” Kadence sushi bar in Orlando’s Audubon Park neighborhood for an intimate fine-dining experience you won’t forget.
The Wellborn
Enjoy tasty bites and Instagram-worthy cocktails from The Wellborn, while taking in the restaurant’s kitschy decor. You can also channel your inner child by playing in the colorful ball pit on the second floor.
AC Sky Bar
Rooftop bars are few and far between in Orlando, so you don’t want to pass up the chance to relish the stunning view atop the AC Sky Bar. On a clear day, you can see The Wheel at Icon Park and Universal’s Volcano Bay mountain from miles away.
East End Market
There are a ton of offerings at the East End Market, but you’ll definitely want to try the ramen and crispy Korean-fried chicken wings from Domu. And for a sweet bite, nosh on a giant chocolate-chip cookie from Gideon’s Bakehouse.
Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream
Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, which has multiple locations, serves award-winning locally made ice cream with new seasonal flavors available every month.
Pulse memorial
Pay your respects at the Pulse memorial to the 49 people who lost their lives during the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.
Lake Eola farmers market
Lake Eola is the heartbeat of downtown Orlando, and there’s no better way to check out all the area has to offer than by visiting the Lake Eola farmers market on Sundays. Shop produce, handcrafted goods, foods, local eats, and more. When you’re done, hop over to The Stubborn Mule for brunch and mimosas on the patio.
New Smyrna Beach
About an hour drive from downtown Orlando is New Smyrna Beach, situated on Florida’s idyllic east coast. You can drive on the beach ($US20 ($AU27) fee), park in a nearby lot and walk, or pay for a pass to the Canaveral National Seashore. Hungry? Check out The Garlic for an Italian feast, JB’s Fish Camp for a spread of fresh seafood, and Third Wave Cafe & Wine Bar for the best organic lunch you’ll find beachside.
Winter Garden Farmers Market
Fifteen miles from Orlando is the quaint town of Winter Garden, where you can enjoy delicious food, locally handmade goods, and groovy live music offered on Saturday mornings year-round. This sprawling farmer’s market is also steps from the charming downtown area of Winter Garden and Plant Street Market, home to Crooked Can Brewing.
Screamin’ Gator Zip Line
Head to Gatorland for a true Florida experience: zip-lining over swampy marshes full of crocodiles and alligators. Reservations are required.
Bioluminescence Kayaking
Light up your night at Bioluminescence Kayaking, roughly 50 minutes from Orlando, where you can take a bright two-hour bioluminescence kayak trip in the Atlantic Ocean. Be sure to pack your waterproof camera to capture the magic. Advanced reservations are recommended.
Enzian Theater
Enzian Theater is a single-screen movie theater that plays a rotating list of independent movies and local screenings. It features cozy seating and an enticing selection of food to munch on while you watch a film. You can also hang out at Eden Bar, the venue’s outdoor bar, before or after your flick. If you visit in April, you’ll be able to celebrate the annual Florida Film Festival.
Boxi Park Lake Nona
Boxi Park Lake Nona is a 30,000-square-foot dog- and family-friendly outdoor space with food trucks, live music, a playground, and a beach-volleyball court.
Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures
Nothing says Florida like an airboat ride through the swamp. Reservations at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures are recommended but not required.
The Plaza Live
Catch an entertaining show at The Plaza Live — one of Orlando’s oldest venues.
COVID-19 advisory
The Florida Department of Health advises wearing masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. The department also recommends avoiding closed spaces and crowds, but there is no mask mandate in place for Orange County. Many businesses have signage encouraging you to wear a mask indoors and socially distance when possible. Some businesses may require a temperature check as well. Protocols are left to individual businesses to enforce.
COVID-19 testing sites are available throughout Orange County. This information changes rapidly, so make sure to brush up on the latest local-government protocols.
Weather Advisory
Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. During the summer, extreme heat and high humidity are normal. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and dress in light, loose-fitting clothing.
Afternoon thunderstorms are also common in the summertime and can pop up at a moment’s notice. Pack a rain jacket or travel-size umbrella to toss in your bag or keep in the car. Lightning is typical with summer pop-up showers, so take shelter immediately if you’re outdoors during a storm.
December through March is Orlando’s cooler (and dryer) months, when temperatures average in the 70s during the day and 50s at night. View the latest weather forecast in Orlando, as well as any weather advisories, here.
To stay on top of all the latest advisories for Orlando during your stay, download the OCFL Alert app, available for iOS and Android devices. The app sends real-time notifications and life-saving information during emergency events in Orange County.