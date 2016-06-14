Everything we know so far about the victims of the Orlando nightclub massacre

Early Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

At least 49 people were killed and 53 wounded in the terror attack, which was the worst shooting in US history.

This post will be updated with more names and information as we learn more about the victims.

Here’s what we know so far:

