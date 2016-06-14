Everything we know so far about the victims of the Orlando nightclub massacre

Early Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
At least 49 people were killed and 53 wounded in the terror attack, which was the worst shooting in US history.
This post will be updated with more names and information as we learn more about the victims.
Here’s what we know so far:
Edward Sotomayor, Jr. was a national brand manager at AlandChuck.travel, a travel agency specializing in gay vacations.
Al Ferguson, the owner of AlandChuck, wrote on Facebook, 'How do I discuss this? What do I say? How do I even start? I wish it was a dream. But it's a nightmare. I am heartbroken and don't know where to start.'
Stanley Manolo Almodovar III was a pharmacy technician living in Clermont, Florida. He was originally from Springfield, Massachusetts.
His Facebook timeline was filled with tributes from loved ones. One person called him 'so full of life and soooo sweet' while another wrote that he 'brought a smile to my face every time I was down.'
Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo was a dancer from Cleveland who was visiting friends and family in Orlando. In November, he changed his Facebook profile picture to show solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Paris.
Ocasio-Capo's friends set up a gofundme.com page to raise money for his funeral, writing that 'Omar Capo died last night due to the Attack in Orlando Gay Club. Money that is donated will be for his family to help with the cost of the funeral. Anything helps and thanks.'
Guerrero was at Pulse with his boyfriend, Drew Leinonen, at the time of the shooting. Both were killed in the attack. He was a student at the University of Central Florida who enjoyed fitness and video games.
Friends and strangers wrote messages of love on Guerrero's Instagram following his death.
'Rest in peace love, I'm sure you were a wonderful person,' one wrote. 'We will fight for your rights and someday the LGBT community will be safe from violence.'
Ortiz was originally from Puerto Rico and had studied at Universidad Central de Bayamon. Before the attack, he was living in Miami.
'Eric was always willing to help everybody. He sacrificed himself a lot for his family,' his former roommate, Abismel Colon Gomez of Orlando, told the Orlando Sentinel. 'He loved his brother, and he was always being generous.'
Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, who was originally from South Africa and went to Colonia High School in New Jersey, worked at UPS, according to his Facebook page. He previously worked at McDonald's.
'Peter makes a difference everywhere he goes. He was a happy person. If Peter is not at the party, no one wants to go,' his aunt, Sonia Cruz, told the Tampa Bay Times.
Luis Vielma was an alumnus of Seminole State College of Florida who operated the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Orlando Resort.
J.K. Rowling mourned Vielma on Twitter, writing that 'Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando.'
Kimberly Morris was from Connecticut and lived in Orlando. She was working as a bouncer at Pulse the night she died.
'She was such a great person and so full of life,' Shelton Starr, an ex-girlfriend of Morris, told the Orlando Sentinel. 'I can truly say heaven has gained an angel.'
Justice worked as an accountant and lived in downtown Orlando, his mother Mina Justice told The Associated Press.
Justice sent a series of heartbreaking texts to his mother during his final hours. 'Mummy I love you...In the club they shooting...Trapp in the bathroom...Call police...Im gonna die.'
Darryl Roman Burt was a financial aid officer at Jacksonville's Keiser University campus. He was in Orlando working on his master's degree.
Shawn Devries, the president of the Jacksonville Jaycees, a young professionals' group, said Burt became a member about a year ago.
'He was very sociable and interested in making a positive impact for people in the community,' DeVries told jacksonville.com. 'He was passionate and always willing to help. He had just co-chaired his first Jaycees event. And he had just been recommended to be the treasurer for this board, which shows a lot about his background.'
According to Drayton's aunt, Drayton worked at Pulse and was at work the night she was killed.
'My neice, Deonka 'Dee Dee' Drayton was killed in this horrible tragedy,' Drayton's aunt wrote on Facebook. 'Senseless.'
Anthony Luis Laureanodisla was known in the drag community as Alanis Laurell. In a Facebook post, Laureanodisla was remembered as an 'amazing performer inside and out.'
'He was very talented,' cousin Ana Figueroa of Orlando told the Orlando Sentinel. 'He started dancing when he was about 10 years old. It was his passion.'
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez was at Pulse with his partner, Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, during the shooting. Both were killed in the attack.
Perez' cousin, Kristal Zavala, asked for prayers on Facebook.
'It has been confirmed that my cousin Naej Mendez was one of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic and horrible incident,' she wrote. 'Please keep praying for my family, so that the Lord gives us strength in this hard moment.'
According to his Facebook page, Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez was a visual merchandiser at Forever 21. Originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, he lived in Orlando.
Mahya Veray, a family member, posted a heart-rending tribute to Velazquez' page, writing: 'What happened in Orlando affects all of us because it is an act of hate against the freedom to be who you are.'
Amanda Alvear was a nursing student at the University of South Florida who was at Pulse with her friend, Mercedes Marisol Flores, who was also killed in the attacks.
Her snapchat video captured the first terrifying moments of the attack.
'God bless her and our family,' Amanda's cousin wrote on Facebook. 'God bless the families of the other victims.'
Martin Benitez Torres was from San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he studied at the Ana G. Mendez university system. He was visiting Orlando with his family when he was killed.
On the day of the attack, he posted several videos on Facebook, documenting his visit.
'Going to miss that big smile always happy,' Torres' cousin wrote on Facebook. 'So heartbroken ... will miss him so much. He was a great person. I can't believe it that my cousin is gone too soon. He was amazing person inside & outside.'
Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon was killed at Pulse alongside his partner, Jean Carlos Mendez Perez.
On Facebook, Wilson-Leon's friend called him 'a wonderful young man full of life, who endured countless days of bullying while growing up, by cruel people calling him all sorts of horrendous homophobic slurs,' adding that Wilson-Leon was the first person he came out to, and was known for loving and supporting his friends.
Mercedez Marisol Flores was at Pulse with her friend, Amanda Alvear, when both were killed in the shooting. She lived in Davenport, Florida, but was originally from Queens.
Josean Garcia, a friend of Flores and Alvear, posted a picture of himself with both women and wrote, 'Everyone who knows me, knows us. Over 12 years strong.'
Rosado was a dancer who had previously worked as an entertainer at Splash Bar at Panama City Beach. He left behind a young son.
'It's with a heavy heart we must confirm the passing of Eman Valentino (Xavier E. Serrano) after being shot at the Orlando nightclub Pulse by a madman,' Splash Bar wrote on Facebook. 'He took his time to work with Flagpole, Grant, Vadim and some of the other dancers to improve their moves and was quick with a smile.'
Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez was from Puerto Rico and had studied health care management at Ana G. Mendez University, Orlando. He was working as a sales associate at Speedway.
'This is news you just don't want to wake up to, but it has been confirmed that our cousin was victim of this shooting,' Menendez' cousin wrote on Facebook. 'My deepest and greatest sympathy goes out to his family. Near or far we are blood and loss like this is difficult to swallow.'
Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez was at Pulse with his friend, Oscar A. Aracena Montero, during the shooting. Both were killed in the attack.
'The English language doesn't have enough words to fully describe what I am feeling right now. The word 'Frustration' is not even close to encompass what my heart and mind are going through at this moment, a friend wrote on Facebook. 'As Lin Manuel Miranda said yesterday, LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE.'
Oscar A. Aracena Montero was at Pulse with his friend, Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, when both were killed in the attack.
A family friend offered a prayer for Montero on Facebook: 'Eternal rest, grant unto Oscar, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.'
Enrique L. Rios was from Brooklyn, New York, where he studied at St Francis College and had been working as a coordinator at True Home Health Care. He was on vacation in Orlando during the attack.
His mother set up a gofundme.com page asking for her son's body to be returned to New York.
'Please help me bring my son home he is still in Orlando and I am asking for the public to be so kind and understant the pain a mother is going through,' she wrote. 'Anything will be appreciated. My family is torn apart and all I would like is to have my son with me so he can the funeral he deserves.'
Miguel Angel Honorato was from Apopka, Florida, and worked for FajitaMex Mexican Catering.
'Man I would have never thought this would happen to you... I cant face the fact that my Blood Brother is gone,' his brother wrote on Facebook. 'I'm never going to forget you. May your soul rest in peace Brother????????❤️ I love you so much.'
Javier Jorge-Reyes was from Guayama, Puerto Rico, and studied at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazon. He lived in Orlando and worked as a supervisor at Gucci.
A friend wrote on Facebook, 'He exuded love! The joy and light he brought into a room was contagious.'
Another friend told the Orlando Sentinel that Jorge-Reyes 'liked to go out' and that 'he was proud to be Latino, super proud.'
Jason Benjamin Josephat, an Orlando native, had just graduated high school and begun taking classes at Valencia College. He is the youngest victim to have been identified, and loved technology, photography, and working out.
Josephat's aunt described him in the Orlando Sentinel as a quiet person unlikely to bother anyone.
'He was always helpful, always willing to help someone in need,' his aunt said. 'Never once has he ever shown any type of rage or anger,' his uncle added. 'He was just high on life.'
Connell was studying sports journalism and broadcasting at Valencia College and worked at Publix.
After his death, friends and family flooded his Facebook timeline with tributes. 'Cory was the sweetest most caring person he always had that bright shining smile on his face always happy,' one wrote. 'Nice to everyone he came across. He made a positive impact on everyone he met.'
Juan P. Rivera Velazquez was in Pulse with his partner, Luis Daniel Conde, during the attack. He was originally from Barceloneta, Puerto Rico and was working in Orlando as a hair stylist.
'I don't have words to say anything at all... I can't believe you guys are gone!' a family member wrote on Facebook in remembrance of both men. 'I'm sad ... And angry that hate and evil has touched so close to home.'
Originally from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, Luis Daniel Conde was living in Orlando. He was at Pulse with his partner, Juan P. Rivera Velazquez celebrating a friend's birthday when the attacks occurred.
'RIP Juan P. Rivera Luis Conde ????. ,' a friend posted on Facebook. 'You will always be together in heaven and in our hearts...'
Shane Evan Tomlinson was an alumnus of East Carolina University and a singer who performed with the band Frequency Band. He performed with his band Saturday night, hours before the shooting, at the Blue Martini nightclub.
Tomlinson's childhood friend posted a lengthy tribute on Facebook.
'I want to introduce you, because you'll never have the chance to meet him. From a young age, Shane had a song in his heart and personality that bubbled over,' she wrote. 'Handsome and talented, he was more than a performer. He was a brother, a son, a friend. He was so deeply loved by those around him.'
Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega worked for the Spanish-language Telemundo network as an assistant producer on the show La Voz Kids.
Vega was also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, which commemmorated him in a blog post.
'We want to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to Jonathan's family and friends,' Cesar Conde, Chairman of NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises, wrote. 'Jonathan will be missed dearly…'
Leroy Valentin Fernandez was at Pulse with his partner, Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, during the shooting. Both men died in the attack.
Fernandez was from Ponce, Puerto Rico, and worked in Orlando as a leasing agent at an apartment complex.
'Rest in peace my little cousin Leroy Valentin Fernandez,' Fernandez' cousin wrote on Facebook. 'Victim of the tragedy in Orlando ... We're here with you ... Very sad for my family.'
