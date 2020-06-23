An entire team in the top women's soccer league dropped out of their return to action after 6 players tested positive for coronavirus following trip to local bar

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Orlando Pride have withdrawn from the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The team pulled out of contention after six of the franchise’s players and four of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Athletic’s Meg Linehan reports that the intra-team outbreak can likely be attributed to a trip to a local bar some players took together while training at their facilities in Florida.

The tournament – which will be hosted in isolation in Utah – is still scheduled to be the first professional contact sports league to return in the US and is slated to begin Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) was scheduled to be the first professional contact sports league to return to action in the US.

But as has been the case for the bulk of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has gotten in the way.

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images Brazilian superstar Marta plays for the Orlando Pride.

The Orlando Pride has withdrawn from the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup – which is scheduled to begin this Saturday in Utah – after six of the franchise’s players and four of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Monday.

“Due to the number of positive tests, and the timeline necessary before returning to training and competition, Orlando has withdrawn from the upcoming NWSL Challenge Cup,” the league’s statement read.

According to reporting by The Athletic’s Meg Linehan, the intra-team outbreak can likely be attributed to a trip to a local bar some players took together. Bars are legally open in Florida, where the team has been training to prepare for the Challenge Cup.

The Pride employ some of the most recognisable faces in the league – including US Women’s National Team stars Alex Morgan, Ashlyn Harris, and Ali Krieger as well as Brazilian superstar Marta. And though losing those big names will undoubtedly impact interest in the tournament, the fact that the league is losing one of its nine teams from contention is a much bigger concern.

Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images Tobin Heath takes a touch during a Portland Thorns match.

With just days to go before the first teams are slated to face off at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, the NWSL will be tasked with recreating its entire 25-game tournament schedule to the satisfaction of the remaining eight teams and its players. And though this is undoubtedly a daunting assignment, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said the league was “prepared” to face these kinds of hurdles upon restarting.

“The health and safety of our players and staff is our number one priority and our thoughts are with those players and staff fighting this infection, as well as the entire club in Orlando that have been impacted as a result,” Baird said. “We’re all obviously disappointed, but in the current environment, this is a situation that we have prepared for and we will now adjust our plans and schedules to reflect the circumstances.”

Ker Robertson/Getty Images NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird.

In Monday’s press release, the league stated that no other team has reported positive COVID-19 results despite “robust” testing across the league. Still, Orlando’s decision to drop out of the Challenge Cup isn’t a great sign for the return of the NWSL, which already has fewer teams at its disposal than many other professional sports leagues.

A number of the NWSL’s highest-profile athletes – including Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd – have already opted out of the tournament. And Monday’s announcement about the Pride likely does not assuage the health concerns of other players preparing to compete in Utah. Should more players opt out of the tournament or test positive for the virus in the run-up to the Challenge Cup, its more than likely fans will have to wait even longer for NWSL play.

