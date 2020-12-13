'Our bad': A Florida newspaper apologised for its endorsement of congressional candidate who supported Texas' lawsuit to overturn election results

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., walks down the House steps after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

The Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board on Friday issued an apology for previously endorsing Rep. Michael Waltz, an incumbent of Florida’s 6th congressional district who was reelected to maintain his seat in the 2020 general election.

Waltz was among the many House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in support of Texas’ lawsuit seeking to overturn the outcome of the election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia. The US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday.

Apologizing to readers, The Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board added, “we had no idea, had no way of knowing at the time, that Waltz was not committed to democracy.”

“Our bad,” the editorial board wrote.

The US Supreme Court announced Friday it would not hear the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton contesting the election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia, citing that “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”

This lawsuit was one of President Donald Trump and his allies’ many lawsuits alleging baseless claims of voter fraud and contesting the results of the election after his loss to President-elect Joe Briden. To date, Trump and his allies have not won any of these lawsuits, Business Insider’s Sonam Sheth and Jacob Shamsian reported.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Waltz responded to the Sentinel’s criticism and added that while the high court’s decision was “disappointing,” he accepted their decision.

