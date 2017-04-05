The Orlando Magic's free agency and trade targets were accidentally tweeted out by an agent promoting his player's signing

The Orlando Magic’s offseason plans became a bit clearer on Monday thanks to an agent’s tweet.

According to ESPN, agent Carlos Prunes tweeted a picture of his client, newly signed guard Patricio Garino, signing with the team.

In the background, a dry-erase board can be seen with several different lists, two of them titled “Hybrid Free Agency” and “Hybrid Trade” with players’ names under both columns.

The tweet was deleted, but the picture quickly made its rounds in the NBA world. The “trade” list included layers such as Wilson Chandler, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Chandler Parsons, and Thaddeus Young, while impending free agents like Paul Millsap, Andre Iguodala, and Danilo Gallinari were under the “free agency” list.

The trades section also seemed to propose a swap of Magic forward Aaron Gordon for 76ers forward Dario Saric, written as “Saric (for AG?)”.

Magic GM Rob Hennigan downplayed the incident to the Orlando Sentinel’s Josh Robbins, saying the lists were “not indicative” of the Magic’s plans, also saying that some of the names have been proposed by other teams.

Here’s a screenshot of the original tweet, via Uproxx:

ESPN reports that the Magic have considered widespread change to their front office, including firing Hennigan. With perhaps some of the team’s offseason plans revealed, the pressure may be on to achieve them, or everyone will know where they failed in their execution.

