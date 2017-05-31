Police take armed man into custody after standoff at Orlando International Airport

Law enforcement officers have taken into custody an armed man at Florida’s Orlando International Airport Tuesday night, after a standoff that prompted the closure of Terminal A, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

“Gunman in custody. Everyone is safe. We will brief ASAP at media briefing location,” the Orlando Police Department tweeted.

The suspect was held up near the rental-car area on the first floor of the airport, and was in talks with crisis negotiators for a time before he was taken into custody.

Video of the incident depicted a tense scene: “You’re not going to go to prison … you’re going to the hospital,” one person could be heard yelling from off camera.

“Please don’t lie to me, sir,” responded another person.

Contrary to other media reports, OPD tweeted that there was no active shooter, and that no shots were fired.

Roads leading up to the airport were closed and the Florida Highway Patrol was telling people to stay away from the area.

According to a Reuters report, the airport serves about 42.6 million passengers a year and operates with 35 commercial airlines.

You can watch the scene at the airport »

Scary scene inside the rental car area at Orlando Airport right now. Standoff between police & a gunman pic.twitter.com/FMec9ClieA

— ucf probz (@ucf_problems) May 31, 2017

Footage of police in standoff with armed man at Orlando Airport. pic.twitter.com/q2vbELqPIa

— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 31, 2017

NOW WATCH: 9 phrases on your résumé that make hiring managers cringe



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.