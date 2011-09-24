Former Baltimore Raven Orlando Brown Was Found Dead At Age 40

Orlando Brown, a former offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens, was found dead in his home today.



The cause of death is unknown. Brown was only 40 years old.

Brown began his career in the NFL in 1993 when he played for the Cleveland Browns. Brown ended his career with the Ravens in 2006 when he was released.

After his retirement from the NFL, Brown opened the first Fatburger franchise in Maryland.

