Orlando Bloom Sings Along To Spoof 'Lord Of The Rings' Mashup Video

If you’re a “Lord of the Rings” (LOTR) fan you’ve probably seen the mashup of Orlando Bloom’s character Legolas repeatedly saying “They’re taking the hobbits to Isengard.”



A day after Sir Ian McKellen’s last day on set of “The Hobbit” trilogy in New Zealand, Peter Jackson and crew bid farewell to Bloom by having him sing along to his viral YouTube video.

Posted over the weekend onto Jackson’s Facebook, the new addition already has more than 5 million views.

Bloom will reprise the role of Legolas in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” out December 13.

For any “LOTR” fans, Jackson posted the video along with a note relaying that Bloom will be in the third film due out 2014 and that it will also contain the Battle of the Five Armies — something not originally in the short “Hobbit” novel.

“What a great day it was, with Orlando battling a serious Orc for all 12 hours of shooting – part of the Battle of the 5 Armies for the third Hobbit movie.”

Check out the video.

