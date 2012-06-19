Dailies: Orlando Bloom May Be Going To "Main Street"

- Orlando Bloom is in talks to star in Main Street, a film written by the late Horton Foote about a group of people in a small North Carolina town whose lives are shaken up by the arrival of a stranger. Bloom would join a cast including Andrew McCarthy, Ellen Burstyn, Colin Firth and Patricia Clarkson. (THR)
- Walk the Line director James Mangold will direct an untitled romantic comedy for 20th Century Fox. Filmmakers are hoping to line up Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz for the starring roles, making this the zillionth project Cruise is considering now. (Variety)
- Fox 2000’s Chris Columbus-directed fantasy adventure Percy Jackson has lined up most of its cast of characters from Greek mythology: Uma Thurman will play Medusa, Pierce Brosnan will play Chiron, Sean Bean will play Zeus, Kevin McKidd will play Poseidon, Melina Kanakerides will play Athena. The roles of Aries, Hades and Persephone, however, are all still open. The pic about Poseidon’s 12 year-old half-human son who returns to America to save his mother, return Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods is set to be released in February 2010. (Variety)
- Fox Atomic has picked up the script, Celeste and Jesse Forever, written by I Love You, Man’s Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. Jones is attached to star in the movie about a young divorcing couple who try to stay friends while pursuing other relationships. (Variety)
- Isaiah Washington is set to play legendary singer Lou Rawls in the biopic, Through the Eyes of a Son, penned by the late crooner’s son. (THR)
- Lost’s Ian Somerhalder has joined the cast of The CW’s drama pilot Vampire Diaries along with Friday Night Lights’ Zach Roerig and Entourage’s Kayla Ewell. (Variety)
- Lionsgate has acquired film rights to the award-winning play For coloured Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf. Nzingha Stewart, who penned the screenplay, will direct the film.
- Summit has acquired the rights to the thriller Golden Gate. Tommy O’Haver is set to direct Charles Bohl’s screenplay about a female track star with a secret past. (Variety)
- 90210’s Jessica Lowndes is set to star in the indie thriller Altitude to be helmed by first-time director and Marvel Comics artist Kaare Andrews. (THR)
- Universal has bought the film rights to the yet-to-be released comic book, The Strange Adventures of H.P. Lovecraft. Ron Howard is considering directing the film about the horror writer, which is being produced by Howard’s Imagine Entertainment. (Variety)
