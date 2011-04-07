Orlando Bloom Close To Signing Onto "The Hobbit"

Orlando Bloom seems to be close to signing onto The HobbitOrlando Bloom is not yet officially attached to Peter Jackson‘s adaptation of The Hobbit, to reprise his role as Legolas, but it looks like he is close to signing on:



“Yeah, it’s looking like that. I’m really excited about going to see Pete [Jackson] again. It’s still a little up in the air, but the idea of working with Pete is fantastic. I can’t actually really talk too much about it, at this point. I just was given the script to piece through, so it’s quite exciting.”

“I just have to grow my hair really long and blonde again.”

Production is currently underway in New Zealand.

The Hobbit comes to theatres November 2012 and stars Cate Blanchett, Saoirse Ronan, Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Martin Freeman, David Tennant, Ian McKellen, Christopher Lee. The film is directed by Peter Jackson.

